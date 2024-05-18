Bori Internal Roads: Return to Site or…, Gov Fubara Orders Contractor

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has frowned at the nonchalance with which the contractor handling the Bori Internal Roads project had approached the work after more than 80 per cent of the agreed contractual terms had been paid.

The Governor, who said the contractor’s approach was unacceptable, ordered him to return to site and complete the project, or face severe consequences.

Governor Fubara gave the order when he visited the project site in Bori Town, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday.

The Governor explained: “This project was awarded before my assumption of office. But I have made two payments for this project. The total value of this project is over N6billion.

“In the month of June, 2023, I paid the first N2billion, and in December, 2023, I also released another N2billion, making about 80 percent of the project value.

“So, I am surprised that somebody will say that we are not interested in completing this project that is in my Senatorial District,” the Governor said.

Governor Fubara said it is even more worrisome that after those payments were made, the contractor refused to move men and equipment to site.

The Governor pointed to a very disturbing incident where the contractor sacked his front desk officer for receiving a letter sent by the Ministry of Works to demand for an update on the Bori internal roads project.

“I came here this afternoon to inspect the Bori internal roads under construction. And, honestly speaking, my major reason of coming here is because we got a very disturbing propaganda.

“Some persons were circulating negative reports on social media that we deliberately abandoned the continuation of Bori Internal Roads project. Maybe, the persons have political reason.

“It is very unfortunate that everytime we find ourselves in this kind of situation. So, my coming here today is to let the world know of the situation.

“I don’t want to mention the name of the contractor, let it not be that I am being personal. But the contractor knows himself.

“He should better go back to site or I will do something that will embarrass him as a person,” he added.

The Governor also assured the residents of the area who came out in their numbers to cheer him, singing his praises, that the road will be completed to ease movement of the people.

He said, “I can assure you that this road project will be completed. You are my people, and there is no way I can abandon a project designed to serve my people, and give them a sense of belonging. So, be rest assured that this road will be completed for your use,” the Governor added.***