“Life After School” Skills Programme For Students,  Underway

Samuel Marshall;

Beauty David Nteugot

Plans are underway to launch a new skills acquisition and self-employment preparatory programme for all Niger Delta students.

This was disclosed by the National President of the Niger Delta Students Union Government (NIDSUG), Comrade Scott Uyiosasere Ogunseri in an interview with Newswriter newspaper on Monday 27th May 2024, via phone.

The programme, to be known as “Life After School”, will, according to the NIDSUG President, teach diverse vocational skills, to students from all levels of educational institutions, to stave off what he referred to as “rejections in the job market that students are not prepared for”.

Experienced with overcoming the difficulties of finding jobs, Comrade Scott emphasized the need for students, after leaving school, “to be able to stand on their own, be dependable, and not be a liability’.

“All I want is prosperity for the students, and for them to learn from other people’s mistakes”.

He commended the shown interest in the idea by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) when he attended the Students Convention organized by the commission. There he spoke with the Manager of Project O, Mr. Blessing Fubara.

“Governors of the Niger Delta state are being urged to buy into the purpose of the lofty programme”, he said.

He urged students to always feel free to approach sponsors for partnership to actualise their dream projects, and to take financial risks in the hope of profit.***