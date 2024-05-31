WE’LL SET NEW BAR IN GOVERNANCE – GOV FUBARA Flags Off N6.7bn Okania-Ogbogoro Road Project

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has asserted that a higher standard of leadership style will be set by his administration, adding that it will set new bar in improving the quality of life and socio-economic status of Rivers people. The Governor said that there are determined overtures by detractors who are bent on distracting his administration from set goals with unproductive fights, emphasising that fighting back will be a waste of energy.

Governor Fubara insisted that he would rather rechannel every energy into delivering good governance, implementing people-centric policies, executing sustainable impact projects and ensuring that dividends of democracy are constantly delivered to the people.

He made the assertion at Ogbogoro Town, venue of the official flag-off of the Okania-Ogbogoro Road project in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday.

The Governor said, “I have only one request, that request is to ask you to continue to conduct yourselves peacefully in the face of all the assaults. They want us to miss our goal, they want to distract us.

“If we fight with them, we will be wasting our energy. So, what we need to do is to continue to do that thing which we have promised our people.

“Our style will be to set a standard that will be above them so that when they come, they will see what we are doing. Everybody will be seeing it that it is about the people, and they will say ‘but they are working for the people’. So, that will be our style of leadership,” he said.

Governor Fubara insisted that the Okania-Ogbogoro Road project would not end at the stage of flag off but will be completed and inaugurated in the next five months.

According to him, what is important for members of the benefitting communities and their leaders is to give the contractor the necessary support without any act of sabotage to deliver the project on schedule.

He said, “At the end of the day, the project belongs to you. It is a project that brings about a better and conducive environment for you and your children.

“On the part of the contractor: support constituted authority. Dialogue with the leaders of this area so that your work will also go on smoothly,” the Governor added.

Governor Fubara further said: “I know a lot of people are wondering why did we decide to think of this particular road now?

“We are already embarking on a very big project in this state, which is the Port Harcourt Ring Road, and a lot of our people are suffering because of the ongoing construction work on the Ring Road. There is pressure on the direct access areas used by the people.

“Most of these roads, this one in particular, is a road that will take off some pressure from the main route that we are familiar with, and we thought it wise that it will be proper for us to fix this road at this time,” he explained.

Governor Fubara emphasised: “Fixing this road will improve the economy of the people living here. It will also improve the security status of this environment. So, we are thinking, not just for ourselves, but also thinking for the good and wonderful people of our State.

“So, I want to say: support us so that we will continue to deliver on our promises. I want to say: stand with us, we will not fail you.

“I want to also thank you, the Akpor people, for your support before, during and after our election. It’s an opportunity for me to return that thank to you, and what we are doing today is to tell you that we appreciate your support.”

Governor Fubara commended the Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, who is also the leader of Simplified Movement in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Amb Chijioke Ihunwo, for his doggedness, courage and steadfastness in his support for the administration.

He said, “Let me say it here: any request that is genuine, coming from Chijioke Ihunwo, I will not turn it down. He has shown so much support.

“When people were scared, he stood with us, he stood with us at the detriment of his life. So, we will continue to support him, so that his people will know that his decision wasn’t a wrong one.

“He requested for hospital and school. Those are very key areas of our administration. I assure you, here and now that we will immediately commence the process to give an hospital to the community.

“We will also improve the state of your school. We will not end there: we will also visit your request for internal roads in the area.

“The Nyewali Akpor made a request too. He said he doesn’t have a palace. Here and now, let me also say that the Ministry of Special Projects will take over that project to ensure that we give His Majesty a befitting palace.”

Providing the description of the project, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Engr. Atemea Briggs, explained that the road was initially awarded by the immediate past administration in April, 2017, but abandoned it in March, 2020, after preliminary works, leaving the unprotected road bed, shoulders and short stretches of drainages already achieved to collapse.

Engr Briggs stated that Governor Fubara took the initiative of re-awarding the road to another contractor in order to solve protracted difficulties the people who live and work in the axis have experienced.

He said, “This 5.0 Km long road cuts across Okania community through Ogbogoro community, and connects the Port Harcourt Ring Road project that is also under construction. The road is 10 meters wide with a drainage length of 2.5km.

“It was awarded to CCECC Nigeria Limited on April 22, 2024, at the cost of N6.7billion, and 40 percent of the contract value, amounting to N2.69billion, has been paid to the contractor as mobilisation fee. The project is expected to be completed in five months.”

Engr Briggs said the project demonstrates the priority the administration of Governor Fubara places on the welfare of the people of Rivers State, who shall be the greatest beneficiaries of the road, when delivered.

In his remarks, Executive Director, South-South Region, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Engr Eric Shen, expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Government for the confidence reposed in them to play pivotal role in contributing its quota to actualising the infrastructure development policy of making life better for the people.

Engr Shen reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a world-class project according to specification, knowing that the road will further improve connectivity within the neighbourhood and unto the Port Harcourt Ring Road.

Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the community, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, Amb Chijioke Ihunwo, recalled the pains the people in the area had suffered due to the deplorable nature of the road being flagged-off, and thanked Governor Fubara for coming to their aid.

Amb Chijioke, who pledged continued support of the people to the Governor, requested the provision of a health centre to meet the healthcare needs of the people, rehabilitation of the Community Secondary School, and the reconstruction of the internal roads in the area.***