WIKE-FUBARA CONFLICT, RAW, SCARY

Dark clouds loom over Rivers State with the political class and populace continuing to separate into two, based on loyalty either for FCT Minister Wike or Governor Fubara. As it proves, the Tinubu-brokered agreement will not be the final solution. The crises have taken an alternative route and bypassed the agreement.

Wike had expressed regret that he had made a mistake. But that, he would correct it at the appropriate time. His supporters have unleashed rhetorics at Fubara, at different forums of the dispute.

Fubara had declared that the jungle had matured. His proclaimed plans to probe Wike have heightened tensions.

Pressure groups have been protesting at the gates of the government house, Port Harcourt, in solidarity with Fubara.

The liking for the use of physical force by some of their fanatically devoted allies indicates a possible movement of the crises towards a “day of decision”.

Traditional rulers, Elders, and ordinary people have been voicing resentment for the trend. As the scene remains bleak and scary for a continuous period, concerns are that it may culminate in a crisis, suddenly.

But, no; let us coexist in peace and harmony, and join hands to build the State.***