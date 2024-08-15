GROUP FELICITATES WITH BRIGGS, FUBARA OVER APPOINTMENT

The leadership of David Theophilus Briggs (DTB) and AKULGA PATRIOTIC FRONT (APF) in ward 14, Obonoma in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area has expressed its warmest congratulations to Chief (Hon) David Theophilus Briggs, KSC and Barr. Emmanuel Frank Fubara on their recent appointment as the Chairman, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) and Commissioner for Finance respectively.

In a release made available to the press, Chairman and Secretary of DTB, Hon. Walson Macphalin Agu and Comrade Miller Micah Amanabo described their appointment as a testament of hardwork and determination to serve, saying that words are inadequate to describe the qualities of the duo, who are exceptional and unique in every sense.

DTB leadership in Ward 14, Obonoma also told our reporter that the duo are polished in character, sound in intellect and thoughtful in reasoning, hence the Governor deemed them fit to take up the huge task of responsibility given to them.

Equally, the AKULGA PATRIOTIC FRONT (APF) poured encomiums on the appointees, pointing out that they are confident that they will perform beyond expectation.

The Chairman and Secretary of APF, Mr Dabo-anyji Ceylon and Mr. Ebi Karibo maintained that the two appointees are sound technocrats who narrowed the bridge in an unprecedented manner for closer ties in the LGA.

They similarly identified the bold steps and unbridled initiatives and passion of the two leaders, saying they have clearly made significant impact in the development of AKULGA.

The group commended His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, for finding the duo worthy of heading their different establishments.

They hailed the esteemed, digital, focused and result-oriented Governor for his economic transformation agenda in the state, adding that Rivers State has witnessed tremendous change since he assumed office as the Executive Governor.

DTB and APF prayed the Almighty God to grant them divine health, grace, wisdom and strength to actualize all inclusive and purposeful agenda of a stronger AKULGA for the benefit of all.***