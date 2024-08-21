EZE GBAKAGBAKA TO GOV. FUBARA: YOU ARE A CHAMPION INDEED

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, HM KING Leslie N Eke (JP )DCF Ph’D, Nyerisi Eli Woji Eze (Woji XII), Chairman Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Gbakagbaka, has described the Peace Champion award to Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara GSSRS by members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council as befitting and calculative.

Eke, who made this known in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said indeed the Governor is a Peace Champion.

According to the Eze Woji, there would not have been better award for Governor Fubara going by his peaceful and purposeful governance.

The Traditional Ruler who also is a Peace crusader, noted that peace was the only needed tool to drive any economy.

“The truth must be told. Without peace no meaningful development can be recorded in any human setting. Take a look at crisis areas, no job or good employment scheme can be executed there, because people will logically avoid such environments”, he said.

He maintained that unless government at all levels begin to preach peace, they may not achieve much as a government.

The number one Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Ruler, who was full of praises for Governor Fubara, also appealed to him to maintain his stance on good governance and distribution of the dividends of democracy.

“We Africans do not know how to celebrate people. We are only good at condemnation. That’s why we are where we are. The rythmn must change, at least for the sake of the likes of Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara “, he said.

The Evo Traditional Head also called on members of the press to use their pen to promote peace by focusing on those championing peace in the society.

He said the tag, ‘Fourth Estate of The Realm’, should manifest in their reportage which includes condemning perceived wrong situations regardless of whose ox is gored.

It was learnt that Governor Fubara may be the first Rivers State Governor to receive such an award from the state Council of the NUJ.***