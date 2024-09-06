GOV. FUBARA, CANADIAN ENVOY SYNERGISE ON HEALTH SECTOR GROWTH, INVESTMENT RELATIONS

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has further canvassed the strengthening of the relationship between the State and the Canadian Government in order to attract more investments, promote economic growth while delivering quality healthcare services in the State.

These were part of the focus of the discussion that took place between Governor Fubara and the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr James Christoff, when they met behind closed doors at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Mr Christoff expressed satisfaction with the issues discussed and mutually endorsed, and expressed willingness to ensure their actualisation, separately and collectively to their benefit.

Particularly, Mr Christoff said: “First of all, let me say what an honour and pleasure it is for me to be here in Rivers State. I had a couple of very good meetings here over the last day, including with His Excellency, the Governor.

“We talked about areas where we know there are some rooms for us to, I think, further entrench our relationship. One of the things I’ll be doing while I’m here in Rivers State is to visit the Medical Oxygen facility that Canada provided significant support to, overseen by UNICEF.

“And, just knowing that health is a priority for His Excellency, I want to see for myself the Medical Oxygen Plant at Eleme General Hospital, to better understand how that’s making a tremendous difference here in the State.”

Mr Christoff also said that the discussion extended to the abundant natural resources in Rivers State, which are evidence of how blessed it is as a State much like Canada.

The envoy pointed to how expressively he divulged the determination of his country to explore areas “where we can always look to take a very good situation and raise the bar in terms of how we benefit.

“In our case, as Canada, from natural resources and what it brings to a community. And so, we shared some insights on that particular issue, and of course, there are the people-to-people ties that are growing between Nigeria and Canada that are very important.

“And we look for ways to, maybe, tap into the many Nigerians who have a foot in both countries, to the benefit of both countries. So, it was a very good discussion. I’m very happy to be here.”

Mr Christoff further said: “Well, I would say that in terms of business development, that’s a two-way street. Of course, it’s part of our job, part of my job as Canada’s High Commissioner to Nigeria to try and unpack the opportunities that reside here for our companies, and I think we’re making great strides in that.

“And so, wherever I go, when I visit, pay visits on governors across the great country of Nigeria, I always look to find the areas where we might bring our companies and the host government to collaborate.

“As I mentioned, the natural resource sector is one such area, and I look forward to further discussions with state governments, and how we might benefit collectively,” he added.

He noted the peaceful and hospitable ambience in the State, stressing that the Canadian government and companies were satisfied with the opportunities that exist in the State, and were tapping into existing policies to further boost mutual collaborations. Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has further canvassed the strengthening of the relationship between the State and the Canadian Government in order to attract more investments, promote economic growth while delivering quality healthcare services in the State.

These were part of the focus of the discussion that took place between Governor Fubara and the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr James Christoff, when they met behind closed doors at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Mr Christoff expressed satisfaction with the issues discussed and mutually endorsed, and expressed willingness to ensure their actualisation, separately and collectively to their benefit.

Particularly, Mr Christoff said: “First of all, let me say what an honour and pleasure it is for me to be here in Rivers State. I had a couple of very good meetings here over the last day, including with His Excellency, the Governor.

“We talked about areas where we know there are some rooms for us to, I think, further entrench our relationship. One of the things I’ll be doing while I’m here in Rivers State is to visit the Medical Oxygen facility that Canada provided significant support to, overseen by UNICEF.

“And, just knowing that health is a priority for His Excellency, I want to see for myself the Medical Oxygen Plant at Eleme General Hospital, to better understand how that’s making a tremendous difference here in the State.”

Mr Christoff also said that the discussion extended to the abundant natural resources in Rivers State, which are evidence of how blessed it is as a State much like Canada.

The envoy pointed to how expressively he divulged the determination of his country to explore areas “where we can always look to take a very good situation and raise the bar in terms of how we benefit.

“In our case, as Canada, from natural resources and what it brings to a community. And so, we shared some insights on that particular issue, and of course, there are the people-to-people ties that are growing between Nigeria and Canada that are very important.

“And we look for ways to, maybe, tap into the many Nigerians who have a foot in both countries, to the benefit of both countries. So, it was a very good discussion. I’m very happy to be here.”

Mr Christoff further said: “Well, I would say that in terms of business development, that’s a two-way street. Of course, it’s part of our job, part of my job as Canada’s High Commissioner to Nigeria to try and unpack the opportunities that reside here for our companies, and I think we’re making great strides in that.

“And so, wherever I go, when I visit, pay visits on governors across the great country of Nigeria, I always look to find the areas where we might bring our companies and the host government to collaborate.

“As I mentioned, the natural resource sector is one such area, and I look forward to further discussions with state governments, and how we might benefit collectively,” he added.

He noted the peaceful and hospitable ambience in the State, stressing that the Canadian government and companies were satisfied with the opportunities that exist in the State, and were tapping into existing policies to further boost mutual collaborations.***