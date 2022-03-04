2023: CAN Urges Tinubu, Atiku, Saraki, Others Not To Run

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has admonished national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate president, Bukola Saraki; and others to bury their 2023 presidential ambition, and support the clamour for a Southern Christian to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said the Christian body has taken a position to support the call for the next president to be a Christian from the South, even as he maintained that CAN has no candidate for the Presidency, but would not accept a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Ayokunle stated CAN’s position, when he addressed a session of Christian leaders and European Union delegation led by the EU Chief Election Observer, Ms. Maria Arena, on a mission to the country from March 1 to 5 in preparation for the coming general election observation.

The EU delegation wanted to know the position of CAN on the preparation of all the stakeholders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the political parties.

Ayokunle said: “Even if the Constitution is silent on the six geopolitical zones rotational representation, the political parties should be wise enough to make use of it in sharing the leadership positions.

“We have warned all political parties against fielding either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian Presidential candidates. Since President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim from the North, in the interest of equity, fairness, social justice and cohesion, the next president should be a Christian from the South.”

CAN also described the menace of insecurity challenges occasioned by criminal activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers as the biggest threat to the next year’s general election.