Banigo Felicitates With Adeboye At 80

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he celebrates his 80th Birthday.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Banigo described Adeboye as God’s General, who over the years had continued to depopulate the kingdom of darkness by converting millions of souls across the globe into God’s Kingdom.

According to the deputy governor, Adeboye’s teachings, which she described as soul lifting and a great source of spiritual blessings, has continued to be a source of blessing to the Government and good people of Rivers State.

Banigo wished him many happy returns, and prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless and keep him in good health.