Wike wants NBC probed for alleged graft

Following the 17 oil wells’ disputation case between Rivers and Imo states that went the way of the former, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for alleged corruption.

During a thanksgiving service to celebrate the legal victory at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt, Wike warned those “conspiring against Rivers in any form and manner to be ready to experience (a) devastating downfall in life.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said at the inception of his administration, the state was dedicated to God, and had been enjoying protection, including the residents and natural resources.

The Rivers chief executive explained that the disputed oil wells in Akiri and Mbede communities had awaited appropriate boundary demarcation by the NBC.

While the waiting lasted, there was a political understanding between both states during the tenures of Dr. Peter Odili and Chief Achike Udenwa as governors between 1999 and 2007, he submitted.

Wike noted as “regrettable, and an act of greed, that former Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and current Governor Hope Uzodimma rescinded the political arrangement of 50:50 sharing formula of the proceeds from the disputed oil wells in Akiri and Mbede communities.”

He went on: “This young man (Emeka Ihedioha), just within four/five months he became a governor, went to see Mr. President. He wrote Mr. President that Rivers State was owing Imo State N15 billion and therefore, they should take the money from us, and that the oil wells we were sharing on the 50:50 formula amicably belonged to them.

“This was someone Rivers people, not the state government, supported and spent money on. I’ve never seen a betrayal like this in my life.”

IN his remarks, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma said it was too early for anybody to celebrate, stating yesterday, in Lagos, that though he had not received a copy of the judgment, he could not rule out the possibility of a review based on legal advice.

His words: “When we see the details, we will now know what exactly is the judgment. So, it is too early for people to begin to celebrate or cry.”

ALSO, the state government sued for calm. But a group, under the auspices of Orlu Political Action Committee (OPAC), in a statement at the weekend, issued by its Publicity Secretary, Nnamdi Maduka, flayed the governor for losing the case.

In a statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Charles O. C. Akaolisa, the Uzodimma administration appealed to the people to go about their businesses with equanimity.