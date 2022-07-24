Obasanjo to youths: Take power before corrupt leaders destroy your tomorrow

Obasanjo, speaking during an interview with Nigerian football legend, Segun Odegbami, on his Eagle7 Sports programme on 103.7 FM, reiterated that the youths should always reject the “leaders of tomorrow” tag as corrupt leaders would destroy the so-called tomorrow if the younger generation fail to rise up and take their future in their hands.

“My advice for Nigerian youths is that they should never let anybody tell them that you are the leaders of tomorrow. If you wait for tomorrow before you take over leadership, that tomorrow may not come. They will destroy it.

“This is the time the youth should get up and make it happen,” Obasanjo said while responding to questions from Odegbami.