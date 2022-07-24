Some gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed a former State House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, Odienyefa Ogbolosingha.

The Newswriter gathered that the bandits invaded the 48-year-old Ogbolosingha’s residence along the Imiringi Road in Yenagoa and shot him dead on Friday.

The victim, who contested the PDP ticket for the 2023 state Houses of Assembly election, was the younger brother of a former chairman of the Yenagoa Local Government Council, late Michael Ogbolosingha.

He hailed from Kalaba community in the Yenagoa LGA and was also a member of the Okordia-Zarama Cluster Development Board.