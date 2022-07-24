Rtn Aye Dikuro installed as District 9141 Governor in Bayelsa

Rotary International, District 9141, comprising Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states, has installed its 6th District Governor, Rotarian Migthyman Aye Dikuro(Alabo Itih) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Rtn Dikuro from Opu- Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area in his declaration promised to work towards promoting conflict prevention, peace, literacy, campaign against poor hygiene and increase in award of scholarships to students in the country.

Aye Dikuro, who tagged his new tenure as “Year of Rejuvenation” noted that District 9141 under his leadership, will also focus on the issues of child care and prevention and treatments of water borne diseases in order to improve the lives of others in the world.

According to him peace and campaign on conflict resolution would form an essential aspect of his service year.

” We all talk about peace and conflict resolutions but we know that it is better to prevent conflict than to resolve it. Because of human nature, we may not be able to avoid conflict but our emphasis would be on building peace and conflict resolutions. Building peace in the states, community and the world would be our focus. We would be changing lives globally. We will also take our campaign on prevention and treatments of child care diseases to schools. We will build toilets, washrooms and educate students on issues of hygiene. We will bring about basic education and literacy. That is why rotary give scholarships’ to kids up to PhD levels”

In speech, the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who congratulated Rotarians all over the world for their contributions to humanity, commended the district 9141 for​its humanitarian intervention programmes.

Senator Diri, who had on Friday unveiled the district 9141 beautification project at the Opolo roundabout in Yenagoa, the state capital, described the gesture of Rotary International as heart-warming and highly commendable.