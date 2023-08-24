Monarch Salutes Fubara On Quality Governance

A traditional ruler in Rivers State and Head of Mkpuamgbe Community, Egberu-Ndoki Kingdom, in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), Chief Christian Chukwuma Okijah, has commended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, over his strides in the governance of the state, especially as he celebrates his first one hundred days in office in a few weeks.

Okijah made the commendation recently in his palace at Egberu-Ndoki while speaking with journalists on the emergence of Governor Fubara and his development initiatives.

He praised the Governor for commencing the Ring Road project contract and his quest for attention to the abandoned East-West Road, describing the move as most cherished development necessities.

“Getting to ascertain the professional quality and capacity of Sir Sim Fubara, the people’s Governor and leader, Rivers people have gotten a sincere, God-fearing and dependable administrator who is poised as Governor to build better bridges of quality development via projects across the state”, he said.

He continued that the celebration of one hundred days in the saddle of Rivers leadership by Governor Fubara would give fresh hope to grow once more, urging the State Chief Executive and his team to “put the state and her people together politically, economically, especially for better results within the life-span of this administration”.

Chief Okijah expressed the belief that given his antecedents, the Governor would complete all projects his predecessor embarked upon before the end of his four year tenure.

He called on other leaders, especially those from Rivers South East Senatorial District, to consider the possibility of involving local governments in assisting to monitor projects sited in their areas of jurisdiction.

He expressed his domain’s appreciation and pleaded with Governor Fubara, among other elected and appointed leaders in the district, to come to the aid of the people of Tai and Oyigbo LGAs by extending the road project from Kpite Community in Tai LGA to Umuosi-Ndoki in Oyigbo LGA through Egberu-Ndoki, for easy accessibility, describing the state of the road as “currently unbearable, an eye saw and undemocratic”.

The monarch, a member of Egberu-Ndoki Council of Traditional Rulers, urged the Governor to include the road in his up-coming road projects agenda for posterity.