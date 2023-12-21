Various Rivers Groups Gather, March in Solidarity with Sim Fubara

In the morning hours of Friday 15th December 2023, various groups of people from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State marched and occupied the main entrance to Government House, Port Harcourt. They were resolved to boost the morale of embattled governor SininalayiFubara as he wrestled with the menaces of his powerful predecessor who had turned against his onward reign.

Some of the groups angrily chanted slogans such as “No Sim, no network!”. Others shouted the Ijaw rallying cry, “Asa wana! Wana!” All waved flags and held up banners.

Groups, like the “Enforcers of Good Governance” marshaled batches of its members every of the Local Government Areas. They and the “Minji-se 4 Sim” group, and the “Ijaw Wari Worldwide”, among others, mobilized to the Government House, while the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) mobilized to the State House of Assembly.

Moses Promise, a member of one of the Enforcers of Good Governance groups from Obite in OgbaEgbemaNdoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, said to the Newswriter, “Let Sim Fubara with his Deputy be allowed to govern. We have not seen any slack in his administration”.

The Fubura-Wike faceoff continues to overwhelm the State’s civil polity causing huge displacements of political alliances like the immediate defection of 27 lawmakers from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition party of All Progressives Alliance (APC), and the sudden resignation of at least 10 members of Fubara’s cabinet made up of commissioners and special advisers as at Friday 15th December 2023, and a series of protests by ethnic groups