Beauty David Nteugot

Many have lived for several years but do not know what the divine Will for their lives should be. They wait to be age-stricken and close upon death or even when about to die, before they make an attempt to write a will.

A will is not a death sentence. Rather, it is an organized way in which a person wants things to be done. Even God wrote a Will from the beginning. Likewise, He gave us freewill by setting before us the power to choose between life and death, and between darkness and light. But He said, “choose life so that you may live, instead of death or darkness”. Because, if we choose death we will die.

It has been about God!. So if we want to survive, make progress or live well in this world that God created? We will need to know what He wants from us and do according to how He wants it.

What then is the Will? Firstly, a will is what a person wishes for. A testament is a will that is only applicable after the death of the testator..To help us to perfect the Will of God, He said; “Imitate me. Be like me; for I’m perfect. When the perfect comes the imperfect will be done away with”. He also said “Be complete because when the complete comes the incomplete will be done away with”.God does not want us to be done away with. That is why He gave His will. It is the will of God that makes us perfect and God is love whereas love is the binding thing that leads to perfection. And perfect love casts away the fear that weakens our faith in God.

Write the Will, if you want to be focused in life. Those who live a life of principles more than half of their decisions are already taken. heaven and everything will fall in place for good.

You enter the divine. And in the divine everything is organised and arranged. Its just like finding the real thing (the Will: what God wants) and every other thing will be added unto you.

But the will according to earth that leaads to death makes the god of this world to blind eyes of people so that they grope in the dark.

Therefore, you only go for things that are additional, never getting the real things.This is like going to the market to purchase thread without knowing the shade of colour of the thread you want to buy (that is venturing without a blueprint). You will end up buying what looks like it, or unlike it, but not truly it.

And that was the problem of Eve. She did not know exactly what the Will (the Word) was. So, Satan deceived her. He asked her, will you surely die if you ate the fruit at the center of the garden? Because, men and women do not know the Will, they do trial and error with their precious lives. Some lose their lives, some delay its outcomes. Others even change their destiny to some worse ends.

The fact that you succeeded in what you are doing does not make it God’s will or that is what God wants for your life.

Solomon said” I became black because I left my vineyard and was working in another man’s vineyard. Therefore do not leave your vineyard.Do you know why you are here? Now, write the Will. It will serve as a compass to your way in life.The will of God will help you to know your shape, who you are, what you can do, and where you are going .Jesus found His – that is, the will of God. He did it and finished it. A person may die empty as a result of having delivered all that he had brought with him in his earthly mission, or may die full by not delivering the contents of his mission, hence returning with them to his Maker. It is then the successful delivery that represents the writing and the doing. Jesus found His, He did it and He finished it. Die empty and not full by writing the will and doing the will to finish it.*****