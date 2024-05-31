Friends Without Border Honour King Igbara …Monarch dedicates Award to Gov. Fubara …As Deeyah-led SIM Consolidates in Khana

Alloy Khenom

If awards and honours of various cadre conferred on a single individual by groups and organizations becomes a yardstick for direct entry into God’s reserved kingdom, then His Royal Majesty, King Sir Dr. Lenu Tsaro-Igbara JP, the paramount ruler of Nortem-Bori community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State is surely a strong member of God’s First Eleven Team up there, even while he is still here, live and kicking.

From youth groups to student bodies, security, social and religious fronts, king Lenu Tsaro-Igbara has amassed hill-top recognitions for peace, dedicated service, tolerance, youth development and philanthropy. The accolades are yet to subside, as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called Friends Without Border (FWB), a social umbrella body for both indigenes and non-indigenes in Rivers State took there turn to applaud the traditional monarch at an event held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 inside his expansive palace at Nortem-Bori community.

FWB Director of publicity and programme, Comrade John Egwin Nwokorie (Jah Best), assisted by top officials of the organization said, the investiture and conferment of patronship award on the respected Chief of Babbe Kingdom was in recognition of his ceaseless contributions to peace and development among humanity, in and outside Rivers State.

Describing Mene Dr. Igbara as a bridge-builder, the body called for more support and recognition to enable him do more for the larger society.

In his response and acceptance speech, the Ambassador of Peace and Teekoo IX in the Nortem-Bori dynasty, King Lenu Tsaro-Igbara briefly recalled how his fore-fathers accepted people across Nigeria regardless of language, tribe and creed, an action he said, runs in his blood and approach to life and, therefore, manifests in the peace and unity among the various tribes living in Nortem/Bori communities.

King Lenu Igbara thanked the FWB for considering him suitable for the award which he dedicated to the performing and peace-loving governor of the state, Sir, Siminalaye Joseph Fubara for the governor’s dream for Rivers State, including his move towards Agro-Industrial development.

He thanked attendants from across Babbe Kingdom and the entire Khana LGA for gracing the event which, our reporter learnt, was organized in conjunction with the massively accepted Simplified Movement in Khana, under an ex-state Lawmaker and currently Special Adviser to Governor Fubara on infrastructure, Hon. (Engr) Bariene Deeyah.

The Local Government Area Co-ordinator of FWB, Chief Basi Otudor anchored the event which had the FWB Oduduwa group co-ordinator, Engr. Oladotun Abdul, Mutaka Muhammed (Ogu/Bolo) and Hon. Iniobong Victor Akpan (Leader, Akwa Cross in the State), as well as Chief Nadum Ana-Ana, Chief Anderson Saganwin, Chief Dornu Piagbo, chief Neenwi Isaac, Comrade Igbege Saro, Comrade Akpea Daady Lebari and the leader of Hausawa in Bori in attendance.***