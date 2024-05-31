Launching of a Book, Erastus: “Face of Modern Andoni” Politicians Seeks for Re-election of Barr Awortu

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor

Sequel to the official public presentation of a book entitled Erastus: “Face of Modern Andoni” written by Dr. Okumejit Atanfut Ogbidor and Mr. Ayagwung Hezekiah in honor of Chief Barr. Erastus C Awortu, PhD, DSSRS, JP, Chairman of Andoni LGA, and prominent politicians in Rivers State have applauded the Chairman for his positive impact on the lives of people of Andoni and the development of the area. Speaking at the launching at the Hago Height event centre Odili Road Port Harcourt Amb. Desmond Akawor, DSSRS Commissioner Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission and Former Chairman PDP Rivers State the Chairman of the occasion expressed delight for Chief Barr Erastus Awortu’s execellent developmental strides in Andoni LGA in both infrastructural development, human capital development, tackling of insecurity which enthroned peace in Andoni LGA. He noted that he has vindicated those who gave him the opportunity to pilot the affairs of Andoni LGA stressing that nobody will set Andoni backward again as Chief Barr. Erastus Awortu will remain the Chairman of Andoni LGA for the next three years to continue his good work.

In his speech Chief Ferdinand Alabraba the special guest of honour at the ceremony, while recalling that he met Barr. Erastus Awortu at the Greater Port Harcourt as secretary, described leadership as an opportunity. He extolled the good leadership quality of the Chairman of Andoni stressing that he has actually changed the face of the modern Andoni in line with the title of the book.

He noted that Chief Barr. Erastus Awortu has restored peace in Andoni coupled with his developmental strides in the LGA. He expressed the need to give him another chance to do more for his people. In his speech, Dr. Okumeji Atanfut Ogbidor, one of the authors of the book who spoke on behalf of his colleague noted that the Chairman’s wonderful performance in the LGA attributed to the book “Erastus Face of the modern Andoni the author who recalled most of his achievements in office noted that the chairman did not give them anything as sponsorship rather they decided to compile all his achievements and documented it in book form, stressing that the Chairman has actually repositioned Andoni in positive light despite distractions. Appealing for his re-election due to his good governance Prof. Kato Gogo Kingstom a lecturer in Faculty of Law, University of Port Harcourt, described Barr Erastus Awortu as a new Don who has made Andoni people proud with his developmental strides in the LGA. He recalled that he is rather a great politician who does not shy away from anything that would benefit the good people of Andoni.

According to him, Barr. Erastus Awortu has brought peace and development in Andoni. S0 he will continue to get Andoni support to continue his good works, Andoni people should not be deceived but rather should support him.

Others who extolled the leadership qualities of Barr. Erastus Awortu include, Engr. Sampson Ngeribara a former commissioner of works in Rivers State and an APC stanch member, Hon. Appolos Ebirian and Bishop Dandison Egan.

In his remarks, Chief Barr. Erastus Awortu the Chairman of Andoni LGA gave God the glory for his success despite crisis that rocked Andoni LGA prior to his election he was able to restore peace and development of the LGA.

He commended Chief Barr Ezenwo wike, the minister of the Federal capital Territory Abuja FCT and former governor of Rivers State, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, members of the people Democratic Party and people of Andoni in their various support and contributions for his administration which lead to his success.

The highlight was the documentation of Barr Erastus Awortu achievement in his first tenure as Chairman of Andoni LGA and the launching of the book.***