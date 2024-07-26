MASSIVE DEMONSTRATIONS ON THE HORIZON PETER OBI AND PROF. PAT UTOMI ACCUSED AS MASTERMINDS BEHIND THE UPCOMINGPROTESTS

Samuel Marshall

It has been alleged that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Nigerian elections, Mr. Peter Obi, and political economist Prof. Pat Utomi, are masterminds behind the planned protest scheduled for early August 2024. The protest aims to “End Bad Governance in Nigeria.” Chief Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy to President Tinubu, made the allegation on his Twitter rebranded as X handle, stating that “Obi should be held responsible for the anarchy.” Onanuga also accused Prof. Utomi of being one of the organizers of the planned protest. In response, Mr. Obi stated his intention to sue Chief Onanuga for N5 billion, while Prof. Utomi indicated his plan to sue Chief Onanuga for a whooping N500 billion.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian youths to call off the upcoming protest and wait for the government’s response to their concerns as the scheduled protest draw menacingly near.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told State House correspondents on Tuesday 23rd July 2024, after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, that the President has asked him to again inform Nigerians that he takes what they say seriously and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good, not just for today but also for the future.

President Tinubu seemingly in a rush to address potential public discontent, has swiftly made the National Assembly to pass the National Minimum Wage Bill, that stipulates N70,000 as as lowest salary – a bill which was transmitted just a day before.

Additionally, he has distributed grains and rice to state governments to help with food insecurity. He has also launched a student loan programme to ensure access to higher education regardless of financial background and is planning a post-NYSC support scheme for unemployed graduates.

Nevertheless, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has warned against the proposed protest, stating that it is ill-advised and should be abandoned. He mentioned that the protest aims to replicate events in Kenya, which is not in the best interest of Nigerians. The IGP assured that the police force will not tolerate any violence and has deployed officers to protect lives and property.

Taking a different position, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, criticized President Tinubu’s alleged plans to suppress protesters who are angry about the severe economic difficulties.

Senator Hope Uzodinma, on his part, expressed concerns about the potential for criminals to hijack the demonstrations, similar to what occurred during the EndSARS protests in 2020. He described the situation as another challenge for the Tinubu-led government.

Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has described the planned protest as politically motivated and suggested it was an attempt to divert attention from the President Bola Tinubu-led administration. He made this statement in Abuja while inspecting the Apo Karshi Road and appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government.

Some groups, such as the Non-indigenous Peoples of Delta State, have distanced themselves from the planned protest. They believe that the demonstrations could further harm the nation’s economy. Additionally, the Coalition of Northern Nigerian Youths Leaders Forum has also disassociated itself from the protest, claiming that certain politicians and hoodlums intend to exploit the protest for their gains. The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, a Fulani pastoralists pressure group has called on its members to forgo the protest as it may lead to loss of lives.

House of Representatives member, Isiaka Ibrahim in a “motion of urgent public importance”, appealed to the prospective protesters to forgo the protests as it may lead to loss of lives. The lawmaker moved the motion calling on his colleagues to donate 50% of their salaries for the next 6 months to address the hunger in the land. They voted in favour of the motion.

Some of the demands listed on the protesters’ posters include:

* Ending subsidy scams and reducing fuel prices to below N300 per litre.

* Reversing tertiary education fees to previous rates by reversing subsidies.

* Restoring affordable electricity tariffs.

* Publicly disclosing and reducing the salaries and allowances of all senators and House of Representatives members.

* Declaring a state of emergency on inflation.

The protest is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of participants nationwide if it goes ahead.****