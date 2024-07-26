Rivers Prayer Submit: Cleric Warns Against Rivary, Bitterness …As Eze Gbakagbaka Prays For Peace

Eze Princewill

The Bishop, Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Evo ( Anglican Communion), Rt Rvrd. Innocent U. Ordu ( JP), DSSRS, has called on Christians to do without any sort of rivary and bitterness among them, if they plan to win the war against evil manipulations.

Ordu made the call at One Day Rivers State Prayer Submit tagged ” Curbing Violence In Rivers State”, organized by the Ministers And Ambassadors For Peace in Niger Delta ( MAPIND), at Souls Ablaze Ministries International in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

He expressed regrets that the rivary in the state are among Christians who are also members of different political parties.

The Man-of-God , represent by Venerable Azubuike Ugoha, who took part of his message from 2nd Corinthians 10 verses six, said people must also learn how to overlook in order to overcome.

The Evo Bishop noted things like rational and emotional peace must be put forward for the enthronement of peace.

He enlisted pride, arrogance, rebellion as such things that are capable of igniting violence and warned against it.

” If we lose unity, we lose joy, we lose environment. The church must learn how to live by example. Way forward, let’s learn how to reconcile, restitute, forgive and sacrifice”, he said.

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji ( Eze Woji XII) HM KING Leslie N .Eke JP Ph’D Eze Gbakagbaka, who spoke on behalf of the Royal Fathers, acknowledged that the Peace Vision by the Bishop Samuel Richards of the Souls Ablaze Ministries was working out.

Eke who backed his speech with Romans 12 verses 18, enjoined Christians to live peaceably with all men.

He recalled that the effect of prayers in the state have put the enemy under check.

As the Custodian of the people, he reassured of his commitment to always preach peace in his Kingdom and beyond.

” Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara GSSRS is a man of peace. Every effort must be geared towards peaceful co-existence in the state”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC ) Osaro Sulso Ema, who spoke via his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, ThankGod U.N. Odogwu, said they have since accepted Governor Fubara as the only governor in the state and have resolved to work with him for the interest of the state.

Meanwhile, the Convener of the programme, has appealed with all to shun violence and embrace peace as it was the only tool that is worthy of commanding the needed growth and development in the state.***