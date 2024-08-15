Late DPO Bako Angbashin Remains Laid to Rest as Rivers Police Command Ready for Protest

Barivule B. Akpo

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police has expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his magnanimity as he redeemed his promise of N100m for both the police and the whistle blowers through whose efforts the murderers of late DPO, Bako Angbashim were arrested as well as made to face the wrath of the law.

Addressing journalists at the Police Officers’ Mess, GRA, Port Harcourt, recently, Rivers State Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu said, the death of late DPO, Bako Angbashim was a big blow as well as an irreparable loss to the Nigeria Police, especially, Rivers State Command.

He described the late DPO Bako Angbashin as an intelligent officer whose commitment to duty practically proves beyond doubt that there are still men of integrity in the security forces who are battle ready to combat crime and criminality in the country.

The Police Commissioner pointed out that the late DPO confronted one Bobosky who was a very brutal criminal in Ogoniland and brought him to his knees. This contributed to the return of peace in Gokana Local Government Area, in particular, and Ogoni land in general.

His activeness in combating crime brought about his posting to Ahoada Local Government Area where another notorious criminal, Too Baba, was terrorizing, until he met his waterloo.

C.P. Disu, whose demeanor over the weekend showed intense and obvious pains, emphasized that the late police officer’s death was indeed a great loss, adding that no one can question God. He expressed gratitude to God and to the joint team of security agencies in Rivers State especially, the Nigeria Air Force, who came out fully to help and ensured that Too Baba and his co-criminals who had been perpetrating the killings were arrested and prosecuted.

He also stressed that the forces came together with the help of some whistle blowers, with which they were able to trace the shallow grave of the late DPO, Bako Angbashim. The DPO’s remains were recovered and today his corpse has been taken to his hometown for formal burial. Again, the Commissioner of Police, while expressing his gratitude did not leave out journalists of Rivers State.

According to him, “I and my men were tremendously brought to our knees without any fear or favour during the period under review, hence, all hands, especially those concerned have to work harder in contributing to achieving the success story”. The elder brother of the late DPO, Barrister Dogo Angbashim, who led a delegation of his kinsmen to collect the corpse, thanked the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, for his magnanimity and show of kind leadership. In another development, just as journalists used the opportunity to ask questions regarding the oncoming nationwide protest. The Commissioner responded very aptly, saying that his men have been given the requisite training and proper ways to follow up the protest without hurting anybody.

However, he appealed to the protesters not to allow the exercise to be hijacked or do anything that will warrant any arrest.**