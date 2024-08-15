Civil Society Group Calls for Establishment of More Courts … Wants Enyindah As A Substantive Judge

Eze Princewill

The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has appealed to both the Rivers State Ministry of Justice and the State Judicial Service Commission, to urgently consider the need to establish more courts and appoint new Judges in the state.

The Chancellor, ISSJHR , Dr. Jackson Omenazu made the appeal when he spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt recently.

He said the appeal, if granted, will guarantee quick access to justice for all citizens of the state and others.

The ISSJHR Boss, pointed out that the elevation of Justice Suzzet Nyesom-Wike as Justice of the Court of Appeal created a vacuum in the Child Rights Protection Court in the state which ought to be refilled.

The Rights activist noted that the likes of Chief Magistrate Oge E. Enyindah is a perfect match in that field of law, having possessed all the required skills and training.

As a Civil Society Organization, he revealed that its investigations brought this to bare and needed to be handled quickly.

According to him, the state ranked average in basic Child Rights Protection Indicator in the country.

He said the state already has an existing two Courts in that light and should immediately appoint the Judges to superintendent it for effective justice delivery. “Do the duty that lies nearest thee; which thou knowest to be a duty! The second duty will already become clearer”, he quoted Thomas Charley.

He further argued that those who have practiced in the Child Rights Protection Court like Enyindah should also be promoted as a High Court Judge in order to encourage hard work and deligence.

Omenazu also explained that the organization’s position was part of its core mandate as a Civil Society group and not laced with any form of malice or sentiment.***