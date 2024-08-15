Marriage:Is It To Be Enjoyed Or Endured?

Meg Deborah Enobun

Entering into marriage is always an exhilarating experience, especially for young couples. But it is often discovered that the journey through married life is full of ups and downs, delight and despair, as well as darkness and daylight. We cannot deny that there are unpleasant experiences in marriage. However, there is solace in knowing that the experiences are permitted by God, not to weaken or destroy but to strengthen the bond of matrimony.

Marriage is a scared and divine institution by which two come to mutual agreement to be life partners. Since it is ordained of God, ordained marriage is meant to be a blessed and wonderful experience, even in the midst of trials and difficulties. You may ask “If God intends marriage to be enjoyed, why is mine plagued with so many conflicts, confusion and sorrow?”

The simple reason is that we often do not follow God’s precepts on how we should conduct our lives and homes. The word of God reveals that success in marriage depends on the two partners. Hence Romans 15:2 give a succinct admonition and how we should comport ourselves saying, “Let everyone please his neighbour for his good to edification.”

This means that couples should eschew all forms of selfishness, pride and greed and be committed to pleasing each other. When anyone is self-centered, self-opinionated and demanding, marriage becomes problematic. Such does not work towards the success of the home but pulls it down.

Although our culture might give a contracting perception of marriage, the Bible which stands as the final authority in all matters gives the true picture of a husband/wife relationship. From this biblical perspective, the husband is concerned as the HEAD while wife is the BODY. Just as one cannot do without the other (i.e. the head and the body) so are couples incomplete without each other.

In other therefore that we may enjoy instead of endure our spouses and partners we shall examine what God demands from the husband and his wife.

