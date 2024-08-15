OGS Class ’74 Celebrates Golden Jubilee Anniversary in Grand Style

Ben Asuk

Class 74–79 of Okrika Grammar School Old Boys Association has celebrated its 50th anniversary in grant style.

The Event which started on Friday 19th July, 2024 with a courtesy visit to the Amanyanabo of Kirike Town in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRM King T. E Ogube Rtd., JP., at his palace in Kirike Kingdom.

However, the golden jubilee celebration of class ‘74 of OGS Okrika proceeded to continue on Saturday 20th July, 2024 at Kingolizia Event Center with the theme: Moulding and Effecting Discpline in our Education System. The OGS Experience.

Meanwhile, the class president, Alabo Ama Michael T. Aberepikima, in his opening speech thanked God for giving them the grace to celebrate the 50th anniversary, saying that most of them at the time they started the school from 1974-1979 came from simple and humble backgrounds but today, many of them are in different categories of leadership.

He gave God the glory for his mercies and grace for the members of Class 74 of Okrika Grammar School (OGS) Okrika, advising the youth and the current students of the school to always maintain the tenets of the school which is Discipline, Morality and Hard work, saying that for them to be successful in life, these principles should be their watch word.

In same vein, the guest speaker, Hon. Justice Sika H. Aprioku presented a paper on Molding and effecting Discipline in our Education System: The OGS Experience, has identified that disciplines the hallmark of any successful venture.

According to him, discipline is the practice of training people to obey rules or code of behavior using punishment to correct disobedience saying that it is the most important personality trait in every one’s life.

He said that discipline in leadership goes beyond mere adherence to rules and regulations, it embodies a profound sense of purpose and determination, a disciplined leader is one who exhibits self-control, consistency and preservation and perseverance in the face of challenges.

Hon. Justice Aproku also stated that in Okrika Grammar School the moment you step into the school premises through the Apex, you must be on your toes and this is the beginning of harsh discipline and harsh management, saying that failure to properly tuck-in your shirt will attract heavy punishment and so many disciplinary measures. They as well enforced time management that will make them (the old students of OGS) to become good leaders.

He thanked the class 74 for giving him the opportunity to present the paper as well as honouring his late father who was a real man of discipline, noting that the posthumous award made in honour of his late father has strengthened the educational contribution his father had made in Okrika and Rivers State.

The president of Class ‘74, Alabo Ibifimwengibi also appreciated the members and distinguished guests for making the celebration a reality.

Also, the Class Vice President Mr. Ibibia Dikibo, while interacting with the press after the event, stated that the class 74 is a unique class, and the celebration of 50 years is the identification of God’s grace in the life of members, for making them give back to their Alma mater.

He said, the theme of the celebration was Molding and Effecting Discipline in our Educational System and the seminar talk was on the Effect of Social Media on the Physche and Reading Culture of the Youth in Educational Sector and it was very apt, following the negative effects of the two in our current educational system.

He advised the parents and guardians to instigate discipline into their children and also monitor them for whatever they do.

In the same vein, one of the awardees, Mr. Ezekiel Iwarimie while speaking with the press after receiving an award tagged Pillar of Growth, thanked the class 74 for recognizing his contributions towards the growth of the Class 74.

He said that the honour done to him, by the class will spur him to do more. He however, called on the young ones to always abide by the principles of discipline saying what made them to excel in life is because of the discipline they acquired during their school days at OGS Okrika. ***