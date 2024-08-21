Rotary Club of PH Airfield to Invest Over N13M  in Education, Maternal, and Child Healthcare

Precious Ahiakwo

Port Harcourt, Rivers State — In a significant move to bolster education and improve maternal and child healthcare in the region, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Airfield has announced a commitment of over 13 million naira to various community development projects. The announcement was made bythe newly invested 11th President of the club, Rotarian Professor Sabastine Amauche Ngah, during his investiture ceremony held in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the event, President Professor Sabastine Amauche Ngah outlined the club’s ambitious plans for the coming year, emphasizing Rotary’s ongoing dedication to addressing critical needs within the community. The substantial financial commitment will be directed towards enhancing educational opportunities for underprivileged children, as well as supporting healthcare initiatives that focus on mothers and young children.

“Our focus thisyear will be on two of Rotary’s key areas of focus: basic education and literacy, and maternal and child health,” Amauche stated in his inaugural speech. “We are committed to making a lasting impact in these areas by investing over 13 million naira in projects that will directly benefit our community. This is not just an investment in infrastructure, but in the future of our children and the health of our mothers.”

“The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Airfield plans to fund the re-construction of two blocks of classrooms, provide educational materials to schools in Elekahia community government Secondary school, and sponsor scholarships for students in need, in way of mathematics quiz competition. In addition, the club will support healthcare programs aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality rates by sponsoring the less privileged pregnant mothers who can’t afford their medical bills, from pregnancy till they givebirth in Eneka community, and partnering with local healthcare providers to offer free medical services in the area”.

President Professor Sabastine Amauche Ngah highlighted the importance of community involvement in these initiatives, calling on members of the public and private sectors to collaborate with the Rotary Club in achieving these goals. “We believe that through collective effort, we can create a healthier, more educated society. This is a call to action for all stakeholders to join us in this noble cause,” he urged.

The investiture ceremony, which was attended by prominent members of the Rotary community, government officials, and local business leaders, was a celebration of the club’s ongoing commitment to service above self. The event also included a fund raising drive, where additional pledges were made to support the club’s projects. Various award categories were presented to individuals and organizations who werefound worthy of it.

Rotary International District 9141 Governor, Rotarian Chinedu Ikegwuani, who was present at the ceremony, commended the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Airfield for their unwavering dedication to service. He expressed confidence that the club’s efforts would yield positive results, particularly in improving the lives of those in vulnerable communities.

As the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Airfield embarks on this new chapter under the leadership of Rotarian Professor Sabastine Amauche Ngah, there is a renewed sense of purpose and hope within the community. The planned investments in education and healthcare are expected to bring about significant improvements, ensuring that children have access to quality education and those mothers and their children receive the care they need to thrive.

The Rotary Club’s commitment to these vital causes reaffirms its role as a key player in the development of the region, and its efforts will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy in the lives of many.***

Lady Fubara Wins 2024 Woman of the Year Award

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, has been conferred with the “Woman of the Year Wise Women Award 2024”.

The award conferred by the Executive of Wisdom for Women International, was in recognition of Lady Fubara’s work in building the lives of women and families in Rivers State and beyond.

Speaking after receiving the award at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Port Harcourt on Sunday evening, Lady Fubara, expressed gratitude to the Wisdom for Women International for counting her worthy for the award.

Lady Fubara, who was represented by the former Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, noted the deliberate efforts and sacrifices the wife of the Governor has made to grow the community and put food on the table for women of Rivers State as a passionate helper.

She said: “Quite frankly, she never saw this coming, not because Her Excellency has not been making sacrifices to grow the community and put food on the table for women of Rivers State, but because she is a passionate healer.

“Her Excellency, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara appreciates this honour and it is a sign of many more opportunities that will open. She is, indeed, always available to help.”

She commended the Wisdom for Women International for their charitable works geared towards making Christian families have a sense of belonging, emphasising that their activities are a demonstration of their generous, focused and deliberate service to God over the years.

She further said, “Her Excellency has also asked me to appreciate you, the organisers of the Wise Women Awards for your charitable works and for making Christian families have hope through your numerous programmes.”

According to her, “It is a proof that you have been very generous, focused and deliberate in the service of God these nine years. Only God can reward you.”

The wife of the Governor asserted that it is against this backdrop that she has thrown her weight behind the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), the pet project of the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, cognizance of the impact it gives society, particularly women.

“Coincidentally, it is also for this reason that she has given her full support to the Renewed Hope Initiative, the pet programme of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, because of the value the Renewed Hope Initiative brings to the community, especially women”, she noted.

In her remarks, the Founder, Wise Women Awards, Apostle Marjorie Esomowei, said the award, which is the 9th in the series in Nigeria, seeks to highlight and recognize the contributions of women from Nigeria’s Christian community, which they have made within the church and wider society.

Apostle Esomowei noted that the awardees were chosen by the Executive Team and Judges after careful evaluation of their credibility and services in society.

In his remarks, the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Logos Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Yomi Isijola, who observed that women are vulnerable and ready tools for the devil, thanked the Wisdom for Women International for doing a great job by searching out women who have used their positions to impact society.

Also speaking, the President, Truevine Women International Outreach and past recipient of the Wise Women Award, Pastor Ene Secondus, who observed that it is good to give a pat on the back of those who have worked to impact society as a mark of appreciation, lauded the Founder of the Wise Women Award for recognizing the awardees, which according to her, will spur others to work harder and contribute to the growth of the society.***