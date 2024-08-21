Eyiba Resumes Office Amidst Jubilation at Ministry

Eze Princewill

The Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Hon Samuel Eyiba has resumed office Amidst jubulation by staff and workers in the ministry.

Eyiba who was at his office at the State Secretariat on Thurday, August 15, 2024, said his sole duty was to implement the mandate of Governor, Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara GSSRSS.

The Ekpeye born policticain said the Governor’s mandate and vision must be evidenced in the ministry.

He noted that the ministry will ensure that the people get empowered as envisaged by Governor Fubara.

According to him, people must feel the impact of the government via good representation.

On the area of rural development, he said many factors including time will be considered to ensure that no community in the state was left out.

The Commissioner also reasoned that the ongoing water project in the state will be visited and advice offered where necessary.

He said though, his was in the office to familiarize with the staff and others in order to offer their best to the ministry.

“We are here to reflect the vision and dream of the state Governor Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara GSSRS. This we must support to achieve. Everyone here is expected to be up and doing, this way, our target will be archived”, he said.

Meanwhile, he has lauded the staff and other workers in the ministry and solicited for both their support and cooperation.

Eyiba has been at the forefront of the state political terrain with great enthusiasm good governance and delivering of the dividends of democracy.***