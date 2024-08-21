ESV Nwokoma Nwankwo, FNIVS, takes over from ESV Hamilton Odum FNIVS, New Chairman Unveils Vision for Growth and Development

Precious Ahiakwo

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Rivers State Branch, has inaugurated its new Executives for the 2024–2026 term. The ceremony, held on August 15, 2024, saw ESV (Pastor) Nwokoma Nwankwo, FNIVS, officially assume office as the new Branch Chairman, along with other elected members of the Exco.

In his acceptance speech, ESV Nwankwo expressed deep gratitude for the confidence placed in him by the members, emphasizing his commitment to serving the Branch with dedication and integrity. He ackno

wledged the strong support he received from colleagues and pledged to work closely with the entire membership to ensure the continued growth and success of the Rivers State Branch.

“It is with great honor and unwavering respect that I accept this mandate to serve our dear Branch as the Branch Chairman,” Nwankwo stated. “This massive support from all and sundry means a great deal to me, and I am committed to working closely with everyone to add to the growth and strength of our dear Rivers State Branch.”

The newly elected Chairman also unveiled his administration’s vision, encapsulated in what he called “The 4Ds of the Treasure Base Branch.” This strategic plan focuses on four key areas:

Development of Public Interest in Professional Practice: Nwankwo emphasized the need to elevate the profession by engaging with government bodies, corporate organizations, and other professional associations. Through strategic advocacy and strengthened engagements, the administration aims to bring substantial benefits to NIESV members.

Development of Members’ Skills: Recognizing the importance of continuous professional development, Nwankwo highlighted plans to collaborate with the MCPD Committee and ICT to enhance members’ skills through ongoing learning initiatives such as MCPDs, webinars, and seminars. The administration also intends to adopt digital solutions to streamline operations and increase efficiency. Development of Branch Membership: The Chairman underscored the importance of expanding and strengthening the Branch’s membership. He pledged to work with the Membership Committee to mentor young surveyors and graduate members, guiding them toward becoming Associate members and encouraging active participation at both Branch and National levels. Development of Branch Secretariat and Infrastructure: Nwankwo announced plans to prioritize the acquisition of a strategically located property and the commencement of the Branch Secretariat building project. He noted that this long-awaited dream, initiated by the outgoing administration led by ESV (Chief) Hamilton Dieme Odom, FNIVS, would be pursued with a comprehensive blueprint and practical framework to ensure its timely delivery.

In closing, the new Chairman called for the continued support and wise counsel of all members as the Branch moves forward with unity and determination. “Let us move forward with unity and determination to elevate our profession, improve our skills, expand our membership, and build a solid foundation for our future,” he urged.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished members of the profession, who expressed optimism about the future of the Rivers State Branch under the new leadership. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Branch, with high expectations for the implementation of the 4-Dimensional Agenda aimed at driving growth, development, and professional excellence.

As the new Executive takes the helm, there is a shared sense of commitment to achieving the ambitious goals set forth by the Chairman, ensuring that the Rivers State Branch continues to thrive as a beacon of professional excellence within the NIESV and beyond.

The newly inaugurated Executive members will serve for a two-year term, and they are as follows:

– ESV. Pst. Nwokoma Nwankwo (FNIVS)- Chairman

– ESV. Martha Alli- Vice Chairman

– ESV. Christopher Iwuoha – Hon. Secretary

– ESV. Mina Jack-Assistant – Hon. Secretary

– ESV. Chinenye Ochonma -Hon. Financial Secretary

– ESV. Ngozi Amaku – Hon. Treasurer

– ESV. Chinanu Boniface Anthony – Hon. Publicity Secretary

– ESV. George Nuka – Unofficial Member

– ESV. Michael Ogban (FNIVS) – Unofficial Member

– ESV. Augustine Agumagu-Unofficial Member

– ESV. Maureen Ugwu – Unofficial Member

– ESV. Chief Hamilton Dieme Odom (FNIVS)-Immediate Past Chairman (Automatic Member of the Present Exco). ***