EZE PRINCEWILL

The Rivers State Primary Healthcare

Management board in conjunction with the Obio /Akpor health care authority has declared that it will drastically downsize the effects of improper immunization on infants in the state.

A project it called the intergrated missle campaign to be launched on the 12th to the 18 th of October 2024.

The Lead Coordinator of the Project , Dr. Bapeb Chiney who spoke with pressmen in a media briefing at the Palace of the Eze oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom Nyerisi Eli Woji Eze (Woji XII )Chairman Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers HM KING Leslie N Eke JP Ph’D Eze Gbakagbaka in Woji , Obio Akpor local government over the week .

Chimney stated that the the programme will be held at Public Healthcare centers , Churches , Mosques and other strategies locations and will be targeted at children within the age brackets of 9months – 59months( 4years and 11months)of age .

She also mentioned that there will be series of other sub projects attached , which has been scheduled on the 19th to 20th of October 2024 .

Such sub projects according to her, include, continuation of immunization process for infants between 0-23months and the Vaccination of the girl child between the agies of 9-14 years of age against the Human Papilloma Virus (hppv) .

She further noted that the target objectives of the the campaign was to curb the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio , measles and hapatitis among infant .

” We aim to ensure that to that every child especially infants is protected against life threatening diseases . Our HPV drive for girls will also play a key role in reducing future cancer risks ” she said .

Meanwhile , Eze Eke who also is Chairman on Southern Religious and Traditional Leaders Engagement (SORTEL) , has given his nod to the health initiative .

The royal father described the project as a decisive move to improve public health , and a lifeline for the leaders of tomorrow .

” This project is not just a government initiative but a life line for the securing of our children’s future , Let it not be trivalized ” he said .

Eke in his speech further encouraged community leaders and health workers to work hand-in-glove with the government to ensure that every household was reached particularly those in the rural areas.

” Service to humanity is a great work of life , so therefore as leaders it is our responsibility to ensure that the message of health and safety reaches all nook and cranny of our society ” he said.

He informed , Parents and Guidance not to envisage and form of fear and that the vaccines were safe and approved by the global health authorities.

The monarch also insisted that people must disregard any form of misinformation , stereotypes and discrimination ,but to trust the expertise of the professional healthcare workers .

” Our health workers are well trained and committed to serving our people. Let us show confidence in them by putting aside whatever misinformation that might derail this cause ” he said .

However, he has reaffirming his committment to the cause and the well being of the people as he promised that the the Evo stool will continually support proactive healthcare initiatives .***