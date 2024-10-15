ONE PIECE OF LEGISLATION THAT WAGES WAR AGAINST NIGERIA’S RICH CULTURAL HERITAGE

A well-traveled Nigerian may come to perceive his or her fellow citizens as being physically and mentally inferior to other, more prosperous cultures they have encountered.

These feelings of inferiority may lead them to adopt the cultural values of these supposedly superior societies, thereby disparaging their own nation’s cultural norms.

Such a perspective can foster an anti-social outlook, resulting in a negative attitude towards traditional Nigerian practices.

If this individual holds a legislative position, they may be inclined to propose laws that contradict essential norms embedded in Nigerian culture or introduce regulations that undermine everyday life and impose behaviours or appearances reminiscent of the other culture.

This sense of isolation within one’s own country may have contributed to the formulation of legislation that criminalizes a widely accepted and positive act – the spraying of naira as a gesture of goodwill during social events to acknowledge either the host or a talented dancer.

Until recently, most citizens were unaware of such a law in Nigeria. Even those who have become aware of it struggle to assimilate it, as it conflicts with the intrinsic values of African culture. This legislation may have originated from individuals grappling with feelings of inadequacy or insecurity regarding this particular positive behavioral expression, which serves as a unifying gesture among the various tribes in our nation.

Consequently, criminalizing this commonly appreciated act of gratitude, which is prevalent among Nigeria’s diverse array of tribes and cultures, could be detrimental to societal cohesion.

It may reflect a deliberate affront, as well as a subtle animosity toward the traditional practices of the communities that comprise the nation, rather than a law aimed at solving existing problems.***