Reunion: Rotary BB Group House Five Empowers Small-Scale Traders In Calabar

Eight small business entrepreneurs have received the sum of Fifty thousand naira each to boost their small scale businesses so as to meet up with current economic situation in the country.

The donations were made by the Rotary BB Group House five, in Calabar as part of its Empowerment and Economic Development project during the group’s annual Reunion in Calabar, Cross River State.

Coordinator of the Rotary BB Group House five, Chooks Oko, while handing over the money to the traders said the gesture is to empower the small scale traders in the area and to boost their businesses in line with the Rotary International area of focus: Economic development and Empowerment.

“The Rotary BB Group House five is a registered arm of Rotary International and we observe all four areas of focus of Rotary in carrying out our humanitarian service projects. So as part of activities of our Reunion as a group, we decided to assist your businesses to grow, with this funds so that you can still also be able to provide at the home front “, he said.

On his part, Executive member of the Rotary BB group House five Rtn Simon Ogie shortly after the presentation urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds by investing it into their businesses so as to yield more profits and remain in business.

“This funds were contributed by members of the Rotary BB Group House five to ameliorate the difficulties small medium traders like you face. We pray that this token will go a long way in boosting your businesses to the next level and help you remain and flourish in the business”, the Rotary Leader, Rtn Ogie said.

President of the Rotary Club of Calabar Tinapa, Dennis Isueken and Secretary of the Reunion Committee Ozumomu Gudu also encouraged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds boost their business and assist their families.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries of the fifty thousand naira empowerment funds, Happiness Tommy, with joy said the fund is comings at the right time her business needed it. “I was almost going out of business till you people came to my rescue. I’m very happy because this will help me restock and stay in the business”.

She thanked the Rotary BB Group House five on behalf of other, for the gesture, describing it as a life saving empowerment for them.

Our correspondent reports that membership of the Rotary BB Group House five are Rotarians drawn from various Rotary Clubs in the Rotary International District 9141 and 9142, to have fun while rendering service in their immediate environment.

Highlights of the reunion include donation of Ankara wrappers to the beneficiaries, tour to the Mariner Resort, Slave Trade Museum, Bush meat joints and savoury of various delicacies of Cross River State.***