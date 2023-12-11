TIMELINE OF BURIAL ACTIVITIES

The Okrika Local Government Council in conjunction with the Ado Royal Family and Central Burial Planning Committee announces the final burial ceremonies of His Gracious Majesty, King Alfred Semenitari Abam, PhD, JP, Ado IX, Amanyanabo of Okrika and Clan Head of Okrika Clan, whose transition to eternal glory occurred on the 8th of September, 2021 at the age of 82.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the Central Burial Planning Committee, by the Chairman of the Publicity Sub-Committee, Dame Ibim Semenitari, the detailed activities for the burial are as follows:

* Monday 4th Dec. 2023 – Sekeni (Kiri-Owu) & Egbelereme final cleansing

* Friday 8th Dec. 2023 – Bese Musical Performance @ the Okrika Town Square by 3pm.

* Tuesday 12th Dec. 2023 – Exposition of late Amanyanabo’s literary/intellectual works @ the Everest Event Center, Abam Ama by 11am.

* Wednesday 13th Dec. 2023 – Special activities of Okrika communities in Port Harcourt from 6am.

* Thursday 14th Dec. 2023 – Service of Songs & Candle Light Procession at the Okrika National Secondary School field by 3pm.

* Friday 15th Dec. 2023 – Valedictory Session by the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at the traditional rulers Council Secretariat, Port Harcourt by 10am.

* Valedictory Session by the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs at Okrika by 3pm.

* Saturday 16th Dec. 2023 – Commendation Service at the St Pater’s Cathedral, Okrika by 10am.

* Interment follows thereafter at the King’s Palace, Okrika Round About.

* Fun-Fair & Cultural Displays follows at different centers in Okrika.

* Sunday 17th Dec. 2023 – Thanksgiving Service at the St Pater’s Cathedral Okrika by 10am.

The statement enjoins all indigenes of Okrika both at home and in the diaspora, friends, well wishers, and the general public to join the Okrika people to celebrate the life and times of this legendary and revered monarch with great poetry and oratory prowess, foremost economist, historian, and pioneer Director General of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC).

Signed

Dame Tamunoibim Semenitari, FNUJ, FNGE

Chairman Publicity Sub Committee***