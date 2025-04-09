EZE GBAKAGBAKA INAUGURATES AFRICAN WOMEN SUMMIT

Samuel Marshall;

Beauty David Nteugot

Held on Thursday, 18th March 2025, at the Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, the event featured a panel discussion, an unveiling ceremony, choreography performances, and awards.

Prominent guests included His Majesty King Leslie N. Eke, the Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha Evo III; His Royal Highness Prof. Samuel N. Wekhe, the Nyenweali Igwuruta; Her Majesty, Queen Dr. Ezinne Tombari Leslie-Eke, wife of the Eze Gbakagbaka; Dame Christy Toby, owner of Archdeacon Brown Education Centre Group of Schools; Ambassador Hilda Dokubo; Dr. Chinyere Stella Nwulu; Army Major Kelechi Juliet Nwagwu; Dr. Stella Jerry Chukwu; and two beauty queens — Stephanie Chukwuemeka the Miss Intercontinental Nigeria 2024; and Tamunosoye Karibi-George the Miss Africa International 2024. They were joined by several other distinguished guests.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Kenechukwu Umegwuagwu-Francis, the Country President of AWS Nigeria, emphasized the importance of women supporting, complementing, and uplifting one another. She affirmed the rapid impacts of AWS, stating, “Founded in 2018 by Mr. Kalada Belema Meshack-Hart, and meeting annually in various African countries, the organization has grown from humble beginnings to now span 19 countries and 22 states in Nigeria.” She also noted, “The Summit aims to mentor young girls from the age of 18 to become well-rounded individuals.” Mrs. Umegwuagwu-Francis expressed her gratitude to the Eze Gbakagbaka for his continued support.

Pastor Dr. Pauline Oko-Jaja, the Rivers State Coordinator for AWS, delivered her speech, in which she expressed heartfelt gratitude for the responsibility entrusted to her. She pledged to seek out and promote policies and programmes that empower and support women in their journey toward development, ensuring their voices are heard, and their needs are addressed in meaningful ways.

Also speaking, the Eze Gbakagbaka congratulated the women for coming together, expressing his firm belief in the organization’s ability to “grapple with the concerns of women in society.” He thanked God for this impactful initiative that aims to uplift women and girls and drive positive change.

Major Kelechi Juliet Nwagwu, a Catering Officer in the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, highlighted the barriers that women often encounter, particularly in pursuing male-dominated careers. She shared that she initially concealed her decision to join the military from her parents, highlighting that the role encompasses peacekeeping as much as combat. Major Juliet advocated for parental support for young girls interested in military roles, as her journey has inspired her siblings to pursue similar paths. She noted that within the military, competence and resilience take precedence over gender distinctions, with effective time management being crucial for readiness.

A thought-provoking panel discussion was held to exchange ideas, with a focus on empowering women and enhancing opportunities for young girls.

Award-winning film actress Hilda Dokubo, one of the panelists, emphasized the importance of balance in womanhood, both as a mother and a businesswoman. She noted that women constitute a significant 51 percent of the Nigerian population and expressed that life can be quite boring if one merely stays at home. She argued that every woman should engage in some form of work, if for no other reason than to develop the ability to negotiate effectively or to cultivate essential skills such as patience and tolerance. “There’s somebody that I must make proud, and that is me. It is good to build integrity,” she said.

Dr. Chinyere Stella Nwulu, Head of the Marketing Department, Rivers State University, on the panel, spoke on “How Can Women or the Girl-Child Embrace Education?” She emphasized that a woman’s motivation often starts at home, with mothers playing a vital role as educators, especially for their daughters. Dr. Nwulu shared her own experiences, stating, “It was my mom who taught me how to weave and cook,” highlighting that both men and women have equal opportunities for economic independence. Proud of being the top graduate in her class, she concluded, “Our roles do not end in the home.”

Another member of the panel, Rosemary Ukaegbu Uranta, representing Dr. Roseline Uranta, the then Rivers State Commissioner for Women Affairs, addressed the topic of “Women in Politics,” highlighting that the right to vote is fundamental and should be accessible to every individual, including women. Reflecting on her academic experiences, she recalled observing a noticeable enthusiasm and active participation among girls in school politics. She pointed out that girls not only have the right to vote but also the right to run for office. Yet, she raised a critical point about the lack of solidarity among women during elections, expressing her disappointment that it is often women themselves who hinder the progress of their peers. She urged women to rally around and support one another, reinforcing the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving greater representation and success in the political arena.

Another panelist, Dr. Stella Jerry Chukwu delivered a discourse on the importance of health, asking, “How many of us took the time to check our blood pressure before leaving the house today?” She emphasized the necessity for women to maintain their own health to effectively care for others. She pointed out that “health is often overlooked in our lives, especially in today’s competitive environment.” Dr. Chukwu urged women, “Be healthy for your children; be healthy for your husband; be healthy for yourself.” She stressed that many of the health issues that affect women are preventable. She addressed the lack of awareness surrounding hormonal changes and how they can lead to unprovoked feelings of anger. She urged women to begin to prioritize their health, providing themselves with the extra care they deserve.

The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is recognized as the father figure behind AWS, proudly performed the unveiling ceremony and led the cutting of the cake of the Port Harcourt branch of the initiative. He undertook these tasks on behalf of Mr. Kalada Belema Meshack-Hart, the visionary and founder of AWS. These major events of the day were succeeded by the formal induction of the Executive Committee, marking the commencement of the Summit’s leadership and operations.

There was an impressive choreography presentation by the AWS girls and recitals by students from Emmy Norberton International School. These performances were centered around themes of women’s empowerment and girl-child education.

Lastly, the event honoured outstanding individuals with awards of excellence, recognizing their significant contributions to the protection of the girl-child and the African woman. Notably, some recipients were honoured in absentia, highlighting the widespread impact of their achievements.***