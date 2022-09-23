Nigeria needs more rebels to move forward – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria requires honest people as rebels to move her forward.

Obasanjo said people who live life of honesty and integrity have to also be rebels, explaining that life of honesty and integrity embolden one to speak truth to power, not caring a hoot whose ox is gored.

The elder statesman spoke yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, at the unveiling of the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, as part of the celebration of his(Sowunmi) 80th birthday.

The autobiography titled “Footprints Of A Rebel,” was reviewed by Hafsat Abiola – Costello, daughter of the late politician, MKO Abiola, and founder of Kudirat Initiative for Democracy.

According to Obasanjo, having honest people as rebels remained one of the greatest assets for rebuilding a nation.

He lauded the octogenarian and former activist for living an exemplary life worthy of emulation by the younger generation.

“Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel? But it is good.

“But the truth is that if you have to leave a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel. There would be some time you would be asked to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. And when you say that, you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata.

“There is no country that we can call our own except Nigeria. Our country, Nigeria, needs more rebels. Those who would look at things straight in the face and say ‘this is not good for Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

Speaking earlier, Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church, seeks inter-generational reintegration between older and younger ones as part of efforts to regenerate the country.