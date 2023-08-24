Napoli Wants More From Osimhen

Napoli’s Coach, Rudi Garcia, says he believes Victor Osimhen can get better as a player after the Suger Eagle’s hitmann scored a brace to ensure his team begin the season with a 3-1 win over Frosinone on Saturday’s league opener.

The Serie A defending Champions fought back from a goal down to secure their first win of the season, but Garcia praised the overall efforts of the players, noting Osimhen’s performance.

“All my midfielders have the quality of being able to cover different roles”, Garcia told DAZN via TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Rotations on the flanks are important, but also between three in the midfield. We were a bit cumbersome in the first half, but I liked the reaction after the goal.

“I didn’t see that there was panic, the boys know that by playing like this we can score many goals; happy that Osimhen scored two goals”.

Osimhen’s brace last Saturday increased his goal tally to 19 in 2023, meaning that he is the best scorer in Europe’s top five leagues this year. He tops the duo of new Bayern Munich star, Harry Kane, and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland by one and two goals respectively.

“From an offensive point of view he (Osimhen) was very good, he scored two goals and I have nothing to say to him.

“From a defensive point of view, however, I didn’t like him at all and I told him so during the interval.

“In the past he pressed more and defended better. we corrected this thing in the second half and we played with a lot of quality. I knew he didn’t have 90′ in his legs, but we waited for him to score.

“From a psychological point of view, he’s inside the match, when there’s competition, he’s always there to respond. And He’s a driving force and will never change, that’s his strong point”, Garcia said.