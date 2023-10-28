TRANSITION OF KING PRINCEWILL: EX-PRESIDENT JONATHAN PLEDGES SUPPORT

Nigeria’s former president, Dr Good luck Ebele Jonathan describes the transition of King Prof . TJT Princewill , AMACHREE XI, AMANYANABO of Kalabari as not just a loss to the traditional institution in the country, but a loss to humanity and the academic community. The former President referred to the transitioning of the Monarch as a King among Kings.

While consoling with the family, Dr Jonathan promised assistance in ensuring the successful transition of the king. Recalling his university days, he shared experience when the king was first posted to the University of Port-Harcourt as a lecturer and his impact on humanity.

In his opening remarks, during the visit to the office of the former president the Chairman of the Central Working Committee , Prince Tonye Princewill, briefed the former President, while mentioning that the visit was imperative as letters shall not suffice. He thanked Dr Jonathan for the roles played in the life of the king as a president.

Also, the Chairman of the media sub committee, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, called for the assistance of the former president in ensuring the king is given a befitting burial and farewell.

In his vote of thanks, the Co-Chairman of the Central Working Committee ,Chief Dr David Briggs ,thanked Dr Jonathan for the warm reception with a reminder that the burial committee envisage a positive support from him and other well meaning people.