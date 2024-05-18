IBOS ARE NOT THE BIAFRANS, AT ALL – SOKARI SOBEREKON

Samuel Marshall;

Beauty David Nteugot

A rights activist, Rev. Sokari Soberekon, popularly known as “Iconic Dr. of Humanity” and “Senior Advocate of the Niger Delta People” has declared strongly, that the Ibos are not the Biafrans, at all. Sharing his thoughts, while visiting the Newswriter newspaper, on Wednesday 8th May 2024, he noted that the term “Biafra” was what the early European traders on the West coast of Africa used in referring to the coastal peoples of Bonny and Kalabari.

He said, “after the era of the Dutch traders, came the Portuguese to also carry on the trade in slaves, palm oil, palm kernels and ivory tusks. They signed commercial treaties with the riverine city-states at Frair Toru (Friar River) which they named “River Friar”. This name could be found in the subsequent maps of Africa and, eventually, Nigeria”.

Continuing, he said, “after the Portuguese, came the British, who, in the commercial treaties that they signed with the city-states, referred to the same geographical area as “Bight of Biafra”. These treaties which date back to 1775, were mostly signed on the side of the people by the likes of King Perekule 1, on behalf of Grand Bonny and Chief Odum Barboy on behalf of King Amachree of Kalabari kingdom”.

Stating his intent as not meant to embarrass the Ibos, he insisted that their misuse of the name “Biafra” has so much set the riverine peoples backward. Said he, “Ibos have no claim over the name, “Biafra” and should not use the name again”.

Also known as Super Sokari of Nigeria, he urged President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu and ban him from using the name “Biafra”; then, to reestablish the name on the map; but must reserve it as a reference to the Bonny and the Kalabari peoples.

He thanked the president for constructing a bridge from Calabar to Lagos and requested that a railway be attached to the bridge.

Rev. Soberekon proclaimed his deep respect for the elders and leaders of the delta area of Rivers State and Bayelsa State. He praised men like Chief Edwin Clark, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Dr. Goodluck Johnathan, Chief Rufus Ada George, Sir Gabriel T. G. Toby, Alhj. Asari Dokubo and the riverine traditional rulers for their resilience in the struggle for the oppressed.

The clergyman then shared free copies of the mini-Bible to journalists and staff who saw the visit.***